Phyllis Ann Nemets

Age 82, of Owosso passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A private family graveside service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Phyllis was born July 7, 1937, in Hudson, the daughter of Alfred and Flora (Pike) Pfund.
She married Eddie Nemets Jr. in Laingsburg July 31, 1953.
Phyllis spent her years working at Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility, Pleasant View, as a dietitian.
Phyllis is survived by her children Eddie Nemets III, Michael (Jennifer) Nemets, Debbie (Steven) Flatter, Rosemary (Clayton) Cinader and Rene (Kevin) Harris; grandchildren Jeremy, Jennifer, Aimee, Ashley, Angie, James, April, Bryan, Stephanie and Gary; 31 great-grandchildren; brother Edwin (Virginia) Pfund; special nieces Cindy St. Charles, Glenda Turner and Jalene Trew; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Eddie, sister Lois Rassmussen and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
