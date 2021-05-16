Jeffery Kimmel

Age 64, of Bancroft, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jeffery was born in Alma on April 7, 1957, the son of Duane and Onalee (O’Boyle) Kimmel. He graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1975.
On April 12, 1975, Jeffery married Guadalupe “Lupe” Castillo in Alma. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage prior to his passing.
Jeff was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson. Jeff loved the lake and celebrating holidays with his family and friends, especially the Fourth of July. He was a very social person and always ready to spend time together. He was always ready to help anyone in need. Even though Jeff was a very hard worker, he always made sure to be around to support his children’s activities. Most of all, he loved his family and was very proud of each one of them.
Jeff is survived by his wife Lupe; children Tara (Brian) Eldridge of Corunna, Michael (Kim) Kimmel of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Sarah Kimmel of St. Johns; 11 grandchildren: Hannah (Ryan) Newell, Brianna Eldridge, Lukas Kimmel, Kendra Kimmel, Taylor Tortomasi, Ashley Tortomasi, Jasmin Kimmel, Francisco Kimmel, Isabella Trevino, Sebastian Trevino and Abel Rosser. He is also survived by his siblings Karen Pozenel, Ellen Roberts-Mead, Christina Roberts, Sheila van Weel, John Roberts, Michael (Mina) Bigjoe, and Debbie (David) Williams; mother-in-law Mary Castillo; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Kimmel, father-in-law Erasmo Castillo, and brother-in-law Francisco Castillo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a gift in Jeff’s honor to Shoreline Lake. Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
