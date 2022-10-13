Jerry R. Mars

Age 78, of Tavares, Florida, formerly of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Vista Lake Memory Care facility in Leesburg, Florida.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 78, of Tavares, Florida, formerly of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Vista Lake Memory Care facility in Leesburg, Florida.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Swartz Creek, the son of Ruben and Ruth (Ellinger) Mars. He graduated from Corunna High School in 1963.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Corunna. He and Carolyn Griffin were married for 57 years and raised three wonderful children.
Jerry was a sales representative for Industrial Welding/Enprotech Mechanical Services in Lansing for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his three children and eight grandchildren, or just puttering around in the yard.
Jerry is survived by his wife Carolyn; children Patrick (Zeudy), Shannon and Benjamin (NaTosha) Mars; and grandchildren Taylor, Ethan, Brandon and Sophia Mars, Boone and Staley Hitchcock, and Olivia and Violet Mars.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Ruben and George (Corrine) Mars; sister Virginia (Lee) MacGillivray; sister-in-law Sharley Mars; mother-and father-in-law Betty and Allan Brown; and brother-in-law William Griffin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.