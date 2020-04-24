Ronald S. Kinell

Age 79, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ronald Stanley Kinell was born Jan. 23, 1941, in Detroit, a son of Stanley and Emily (Malzahn) Kinell.
After high school, he spent three years in the U.S. Army. He married Susan Sharp and they were married for 57 years. He enjoyed traveling, singing, playing golf and Michigan football. Prior to his retirement, he worked in refrigeration and Wyeth Labs.
Ronald is survived by his wife Susan Kinell; children Jeffrey (Laura Kelley Sigg) Kinell, Jill (Peter) Gutkoski and Jessica (Bradley) DeYoung; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister Marlene (Douglas) Gregerson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
