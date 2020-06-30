Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Tony Nash officiating.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Rose was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Missouri, the daughter of Carl and Edna (Blanton) White.
She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and loved homemade gifts and scrapbooking. Rose looked forward to playing on her iPad, as well as board games and puzzles.
She married Denzil Partain in Petaluma, California, Oct. 31, 1958; he predeceased her in February 1977.
Rose was employed through the years at local factories and in home health care.
Rose is survived by her children James Partain, Debbie (Charlie) Nash, Dean (Karen) Partain, Dennis Partain, Darren Partain and Dawn (Joshua) Welch; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister Chris (Gary) Neibert; and brother Claranee (Lynn) White.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents; in-laws James and Myrtle Partain; granddaughters Melissa Whitney, Crystal Partain and Chloe Nash; grandson Blake Partain; brothers Gilbert, Danny and Robert White; and sisters Mary Mason and Shirley Bell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Immanuel Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
