Tamara Lee (Kirby) Dickinson

Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 3:42 pm
Age 64, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at McLaren Hospital in Flint.
A service will be held at a later date.
Tami was born April 6, 1958, in Owosso. She was the daughter of Lloyd Jay and Pasha (Wooden) Kirby. Tami was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Corunna High School in June of 1976.
She enjoyed photography and crafting and enjoyed sharing her talents with her family and friends.
Tamara married her love Don Dickinson in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 20, 1994.
Tami worked for over 15 years as an apartment manager in San Diego, California, and in Durand. She loved helping her tenants and many continued to correspond with her years after she left those jobs.
Tamara is survived by her husband Don Dickinson; sister Patricia (Merrell) Hazel; brothers Kenneth (Sandra) and Rodney (Diane) Kirby; sister-in-law Joy Kirby; along with several nieces and nephews whom she loved to pieces.
She was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Pasha Kirby, sister Debbie Mckenzie and brother Dennis Kirby.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
