Age 78, of Oakley, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence.
Butch was born Nov. 24, 1941, to Raymond and Theresa (Smith) Blakeslee in Brady Township. He was a lifelong resident of Oakley, and a farmer.
He was united in marriage to Jannett Milks Dec. 3, 1966. She preceded him in death June 9, 2015.
Butch was known for hosting a weekly country music jamboree in his barn. He enjoyed fishing, making instruments and being with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children Martha (Kurt) Bullard of Durand, Brad Blakeslee of Brant and Darren (Jane) Blakeslee of Owosso; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings Lorraine Rosencrans of Chesaning, Maxine Blakeslee of Flint and Connie (Jose) Perez of Chesaning; sister-in-law Margaret Blakeslee of Reed City; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 2, at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Ridge Road Cemetery.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced at the funeral home. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
