Beverly Fern (Oliver) Ryan

Age 92, of Owosso, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place at a later date.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 5:33 pm
Age 92, of Owosso, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place at a later date.
Beverly was born on Jan. 13, 1931, in Perry, to Muriel and Frances Deuel.
She lived a full and wonderful life of 92 years, with 71 of those years spent with the love of her life, Michael, until his passing in 2019.
In 1953, Beverly and Michael moved to a small house in Bennington where they raised 11 children together. She spent her years being a 4-H leader, teaching her daughters and other girls how to cook and sew. She attended Bennington Methodist Church, where she spent over 50 years singing, playing the organ and organizing church socials. Beverly loved being an active homemaker, whether it was sewing, knitting, crocheting or baking cookies, pies and especially wedding cakes. Even with 11 children to take care of, she always made room at the table for more if you happened to stop at meal time; nobody ever left there hungry. Adults and children in the area knew on Halloween where to go for popcorn balls; she made the best for years that everyone is still talking about them. Saturdays were spent baking bread and cinnamon rolls with Michael. In her later years, if you stopped by, she was sitting in her rocker singing hymns and knitting with her dog, Lucy at her feet. Beverly will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren, but we know she is happy reuniting with her Michael in heaven.
Beverly was predeceased by husband Michael; daughter Connie Albaugh; granddaughter Andrea Brandt; daughter-in-law Tina Ryan; sister Geraldine Nathan; brothers Eugene Wright and John Wright; sons-in-law Clare Winslow and Ben Chaney; and mother Muriel.
Survived by Michaelyn (Dave) Steller, Patricia (Herb) Miller, Bonnie Winslow, Barbara (Larry) Stewart, Beverly Chaney, Jeff Ryan, Tim (Cindy) Ryan, Richard (Jeri) Ryan, Royal Ryan, Edwin (Jerri) Ryan; sister Jackie Ryan; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
