Age 66, of Lennon, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at McLaren-Flint.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a scripture service at 7 p.m.
Vincent was born April 13, 1957, in Flint, the son of Vincent and Jean (Michalski) Osika.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1975, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Vincent was an avid Detroit sports fan; Detroit Lions, Tigers and Wings. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and looked forward to get-togethers.
Vincent was a lifelong farmer and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
Vincent is survived by his siblings Susan Osika, Daniel (Carol) Osika, Mark Osika, Julie (Scott) Brown and Thomas (Jennifer) Osika; and several nieces, nephews and other special family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Thomas Hannen.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donor’s choice.
