Del Roy Hart

Age 82, of Wacousta, formerly Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Del was born Aug. 3, 1941 in Williamston, to the late LeRoy A. and Fern O. (Grinnell) Hart.
Del graduated from Perry High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United State Air Force. After leaving the service, Del began working as an iron worker with Local 25 and enjoyed a career of nearly thirty years.
In his younger years, he was a pilot and in retirement, even though he could no longer pilot airplanes, he built remote model planes and flew those.
Del also enjoyed traveling, especially when he drove to Texas, Virginia to see his family and ending the summers back in Michigan to attend family reunions before heading back to the warmer climate of Arizona during the winters.
He is survived by his wife Jaye Lundrigan-Hart; children Marsha (Tom) Bustos, Shawn (Ann) Hart, Shane (Lori) Hart, Shannon (Joy) Hart, Rick (Dana) Hart, Dean Lundrigan and Janel Lundrigan; grandchildren Matthew, Lane, Logan, Dakota, Jonah, Alex, Bailey, Kimberlyn, Erika (Graham), John, David, Nick and Jake; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister Glenna (Ron) Telschow; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Del was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years Sharon (Byington) in 2007; daughter Kimberly; siblings Juanita Prince, Arla Townsend, Olive “Dolly” Hart and Richard “Dick” Hart.
A military graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Perry, in the spring of 2023.
Memorial contributions in Del’s name may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter.
Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge (517-627-2531). Share your memories and condolences online at holihanatkin.com.
