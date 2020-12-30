Age 77, of Bancroft, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home.
Services will take place at a later date.
Nellie was born Jan. 27, 1943, in West Virginia, the daughter of Walter and Maude (Mahon) Sturmbo.
Nellie looked forward to family gatherings. She enjoyed visiting family and friends. Nellie always wanted to attend any family event. She loved her family; family was her life.
She married Jonah Justice in West Virginia April 1, 1957.
Nellie is survived by Debbie (Gale) Chappell of Corunna, Barbara (Gregg) Smith of Bancroft, Tammy Rhodes of Corunna, Buddy (Tori) Justice of Durand and Gary (Janie) Justice of Owosso; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sisters Pauline (Homer) Gilman and Helen Varney.
She was predeceased by her husband Jonah Justice, and siblings Peggy Browning, James Sturmbo and Jess Crum.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
