Age 78, of Brady Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 24, 2019, while in Brandon, Florida. She was born in Oneonta, Alabama on June 3, 1940, the daughter of the late James and Lilly (Clevenger) Jackson. Charlsie was united in marriage to Kenneth W. Davis on January 1, 1959. They were married for over 42 years before Kenneth passed away on December 23, 2001.
Charlsie would be best known for working as a cashier at Frank’s Supermarket in Chesaning. She was a member of Chesaning First Church of the Nazarene. She volunteered at Memorial Healthcare of Owosso, the Pregnancy Resource Center of Shiawassee County and her church. She was a member of the Gone with the Wind Chapter of the Red Hatters and two other chapters. Charlsie loved traveling and has literally gone around the world. She was a very righteous and traditional woman who loved God, family, and friends. She would put the needs of others before her own.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Maury Davis of Saginaw and Danylla (Dennis) Fulton of Oakley; her beloved grandchildren, Brandi (Esteban) Escamilla, Sarah Davis, and Cole Davis; her adored great-grandchildren, Ava, Nakiya, and Ezra Escamilla; brother, Mike (Joan) Jackson; sisters, Charlotte (Willie) Rodriguez and Carol (Steve) McCloskey; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; her darling dog, Sweet Pea; and other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Pastor John Paulus will officiate at her funeral service, which will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Misiuk Funeral Home of Chesaning. Burial will follow at Ridge Road Cemetery in Brady Township. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of the funeral service.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Chesaning First Church of the Nazarene. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.