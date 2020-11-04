Age 69, of Lennon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral services will take place later.
William was born Dec. 2, 1950, in Flint, the son of William Hurd II and Rosemary Gibbons.
He graduated from Flint Northwestern High School and graduated from Cuyahoga Community College PA program.
William was an active member of Lennon Methodist Church where he would spend time volunteering in any way he could. He liked to read and cook in his free time. Most of all William looked forward to anytime spent with family and friends. He loved the Detroit Tigers and enjoyed watching them, win or lose.
He married Kristina Kay (Kingsbury) Hurd at Lennon Methodist Dec. 28, 1985.
William worked as a physician’s assistant and specialized in surgery.
William is survived by his wife, Kristina Hurd; daughter Angela (Stefan) Anderson; grandson Emmet; mother Rosemary; siblings Barry (Lory) Hurd, Robbin (Joe) Jorden and Tom (Michelle) Gibbons; Uncle Dick Hurd; Aunt Lee Gifford; in-laws Bernie (Judy) Kingsbury, Keven (Janine) Kingsbury and Kelly (Tim) Butcher; along with many nieces and nephews; and his furry four-legged friends, Lucy and Penny.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, father and sister-in-law Kim.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Friends of Doyle Knight or National Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
