Judge E. Thomas Fitzgerald passed away Dec. 27, 2018, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 79.
Tom’s generous and loving spirit and gregarious personality will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Judge Fitzgerald served on the Michigan Court of Appeals for 24 years, first elected in 1990 and re-elected in 1996, 2002, and 2008. He was ineligible to seek a fifth term by the Michigan Constitution provision limiting judicial candidacy to people under the age of 70.
His colleagues on the court remember him as “one of the most decent, caring individuals one could ever meet, who loved the work of the court, the people of the court, and was always eager to help with extra work.”
Prior to his election to the court, Fitzgerald was a trial attorney in private practice for 24 years, with a primary practice concentration in criminal and domestic relations law. In 1968, he joined Ellis Bowler & Associates in Durand, and in 1969 established the law firm of Fitzgerald and Dumon. While in private practice, Fitzgerald earned a reputation as an aggressive, caring and tireless advocate for his clients. He was well-known for meeting with clients at 6:30 a.m. prior to appearing in various courts throughout the day. His deep passion for the law and a “never quit” perseverance was epitomized by his three election runs for the appellate court before winning on the fourth election bid.
Judge Fitzgerald was born in Detroit and attended Assumption High School in Windsor, Canada. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Detroit. As an undergrad, Tom played baseball on scholarship and helped U of D reach a No. 2 national ranking. He was also an acclaimed Golden Gloves boxer. Tom put himself through law school while working full time for the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1962 and was an adjunct professor at Thomas M. Cooley Law School from 1991 to 1996. Judge Fitzgerald was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
Tom dearly loved the town of Harbor Springs, where he had a condo and was a member of Harbor Pointe Golf Club. He also greatly enjoyed sharing time with his many friends at Owosso Country Club.
Judge Fitzgerald was predeceased by his parents Ruby and Edward Fitzgerald.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Kathy; children John, Jennifer and Mary Kate (Keeter); son-in-law Adam Keeter; sister- and brother-in-law Sally and Dennis Murphy, and Rob Hunter; former wife Gwen Fitzgerald; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan.7, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Shiawassee County 35th Circuit Courtroom (third floor), 208 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Access to Justice Campaign administered through the State Bar of Michigan; atjfund.org; 306 Townsend St. Lansing, MI 48933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.