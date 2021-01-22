Age 84, of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
A memorial visitation will take place at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso at a later date.
Eleanor was born in Owosso Dec. 10, 1936, the daughter of Roland and Fern (Boardway) Kline. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1955.
On Dec. 4, 1965, Eleanor married Leon Dennis at Bennington Methodist Church. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage.
Eleanor loved spending time with her grandchildren: Ashley, Michael, Brian and Victoria. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her husband Leon Dennis of Elsie; son Steve and Jennifer Dennis of Bannister; daughter Cyndy and Michael Bush of DeWitt; and brother Earl and Irene Kline of Bennington.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
