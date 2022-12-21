Russell A. Brown

Age 72, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home.
Age 72, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Russ was born May 24, 1950 in Owosso, the son of Thomas and Irene (Voss) Brown.
He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1968. Russ looked forward to hunting, especially bow hunting. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, classic cars and rock and roll. Most of all, he loved being around his friends and family.
He married Laurie Landris on July 28, 1989.
Russ retired from General Motors Flint V-8 Plant after many years of service.
He is survived by his wife Laurie Brown; children Laurie (Don) Marvin, Teresa (Lou) Grossi, Jory (Tony) Paciero, Mckenzie Brown and John (Ashley) Everden; grandchildren Emiley, Elise, Russell, Josh, Kara, Nicolas, Diego and Gianna; brothers Thomas Brown, Howard (Penny) Brown and Bill Brown; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Irene Brown; sister Phyllis Zelenka; and sisters-in-law Connie and Anita.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Conservation Club-Youth Program.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
