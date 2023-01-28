Jean E. Wightman

Age 98, of Henderson, went to be reunited with her husband, Wade, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Age 98, of Henderson, went to be reunited with her husband, Wade, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Jean was born on June 17, 1924, in Detroit to Joseph and Eva (Cattrysse) Gerstner.
On June 29, 1946, she married Wade C. Wightman at the Garden City Presbyterian Church. A year later they moved to their farm in Henderson where they lived the rest of their lives. Wade predeceased her in 1999.
Jean was a stay-at-home mother with one daughter and two sons. She was a member of the Henderson United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She was a Sunday school teacher, church treasurer and a member of the United Methodist Women.
Jean volunteered at Memorial Hospital for 23 years, was a 4-H Leader, and spent 10 years as a library technician at Owosso High School.
Jean and Wade spent the 1970s and 80s traveling extensively in Europe, Asia, Australia, Israel, Central America and the U.S.
She is survived by her daughter Dianne (LaVerne) Bailey, of Mears, son Gerald (Tess) Wightman, of Texas, and son Richard (Mary) Wightman of South Carolina; three granddaughters, six great grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel on Monday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Carol Kusnier will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Henderson Memorial Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
