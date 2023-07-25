Megan Elizabeth Farver

Age 35, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 6:43 am
Age 35, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July, 28, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
Megan was born June 17, 1988, in Flint. She was the beloved daughter of Thomas and Cheryl (Hopkins) Farver. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 2006. Megan should be remembered as a person with an open heart and open mind, she welcomed people from all walks of life into her circle of friends. Megan’s kind and caring nature was to spare others from any pain she could. She was a hard worker at her job and at home. She was conscientious about everything she did, always doing her best. Megan was a very creative and artistic person. She loved to draw and create beautiful poetry. Megan was an athlete and she found joy in being a part of her high school softball team. Her love of sports included watching football and basketball games…especially when U of M was playing. Megan was an avid lover of animals, especially cats and dogs. She was a great cook and enjoyed trying new recipes. Megan was a wonderful, loving daughter, sister and aunt. Most of all, Megan will be remembered by her loved ones for her generous, loyal personality, great sense of humor and infectious smile.
Megan is survived by her parents; sister Jennifer Lyn (Shane) Brion; nephews Samuel A. Renfrow and Henry T. Renfrow; her beloved cat Tibbles; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Glenn and Betty Farver and Donald and Wilda Hopkins; uncles Richard Hopkins and David Hopkins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Home of New Vision, 3115 Professional Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
