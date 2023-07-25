Megan Elizabeth Farver

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.