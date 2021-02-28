Betty Mae McQuiston

Age 95, of Elsie, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie, with Chris Radcliffe officiating.
For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live streamed on the Smith Family Funeral Homes Facebook page. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Gratiot County. Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 1, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Betty was born in Chapin Township on Jan. 15, 1926, the daughter of Fay Marion and Dorothy Ellen (Miller) Somers. She graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1943. Betty worked at the Chapin Telephone Office as the operator. Clifford John McQuiston regularly paid his phone bill and that’s where they met and he courted her until they were married on Jan. 21, 1956. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before Clifford’s passing on March 5, 2006.
Betty grew up during the Great Depression. She worked on the electric motor assembly line in Owosso supporting the WWII effort. Betty spent many years as a farmer’s wife, assisting in running their dairy farm alongside her husband. Betty worked at the Ashley Nursing home for 28 years as a nurse’s aid.
Betty and Clifford spent winters in St. Cloud, Florida, where they enjoyed interacting with family and friends. She was very artistic and crafty; she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and painting. She also liked reading, baking, gardening, canning, and playing games.
Betty loved to watch the Detroit Tigers and MSU sports. She also loved supporting her children in their schooling and sporting events, always making sure they could participate. Betty loved the Lord, was a devoted Christian and an ambassador of God who selflessly contributed to many Christian organizations in need.
She loved her family very much and looked forward to time spent with them. Betty was a member of the Chapin United Methodist Church, the Chapin United Methodist Women, held various positions and she also played piano for the church for many years.
She is survived by children Rebecca Faye (Glover) Bannerman, Karen Sue Louchart (Glover) and Larry Brooks, Clifford James (Jim) and Joyce McQuiston, Joleen Ann McQuiston, Marilou Kay (McQuiston) and Terry Ayers, Katrina Marie (McQuiston) and Archie Johnson, and Gerald (Jerry) Roger McQuiston; 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford, siser Francis Jones and brother George Somers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chapin United Methodist Church or Youth Haven. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
