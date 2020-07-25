Donald Robert Bronson

Age 70, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Don was born on Oct. 16, 1949, in Owosso, to Robert Dean and Marian Ruth (Wolf) Bronson.
He grew up working at his father’s sporting goods store, Bob’s Sport Shop, enjoyed the outdoors and camping. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, Don raced scrambles, flat track and drag races, winning several trophies. He was so good that Dick Mann was building a Dick Mann Replica (DMR) for him to race flat track but Uncle Sam had other ideas. Drafted into the Vietnam War, he volunteered and served in the 87th Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade.
Upon his return home, he became a trucker, driving for various companies until his retirement. Don enjoyed camping in the Upper Peninsula and trips to Mexico.
He is survived by his son Drew; sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Wayne Koppa, aunt Phyllis Brands; and dear friend Giselle Girard.
A private service will take place at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Shiawassee Humane Society PO Box 1622, Owosso, MI 48867.
