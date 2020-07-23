Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home at Vista Springs.
The youngest of his family, he was born in Ann Arbor and lived most of his life in Owosso. He was born with cerebral calsy but never let that get in the way of the rich and fulfilling life he would go on to live.
He married the love of his life Joyce Stinson, on May 10, 1968. He became a father, grandfather and a great-grandfather against all the odds that were presented at the time of his birth.
Don retired from Georgia Pacific after 26 years where he enjoyed spending time with coworkers, some of whom became longtime friends.
He loved to do woodworking in his garage, enjoyed his wife’s homemade cookies and everything to do with horse drawn wagons, and spending time with family.
Donald will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind: his son and daughter in-law James and Teanna Taphouse; daughter Rose Taphouse; sister Dora Mae Marble; granddaughters and grandson in-law, Teanna and David Piper and Jordee Taphouse; great-grandchildren Maddison and Luke Piper; several nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
Donald was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Taphouse, son William Taphouse, his parents Harold and Dora Taphouse, and many siblings and cousins and loved family members and friends.
We are all proud and blessed to have had Donald “Butch” in our lives; he touched all of us as he lived life with strength, love and kindness.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, July 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
