Age 75, of Owosso, went to his heavenly home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Boca Raton, Florida.
Lyle was born in Owosso to Ruth and Lyle Rowell Sr. April 18, 1945. After graduating Owosso High School, Lyle served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1965.
He married Lynette Vertz Nov. 26, 1966, and pursued a career in aviation. He was hired by the state of Michigan as a fire control pilot, later transitioned to a conservation officer. He retired in 1990.
An avid outdoorsman, Lyle enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, boating, gardening and sharing his passion with his family.
Lyle was preceded in death by his first wife, Lynette, daughter Erin, and parents Ruth and Lyle Sr.
Lyle is survived by his second wife, Maureen Mainville; siblings Lynn, William and Kay (Weeks) Rowell; children Peter, Nathan, Tressa (Bruce) and Martha (Coffman) Rowell; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, a private memorial service will take place later this year.
