Age 87, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from a heart attack at Blake Hospital in Bradenton, Florida where she has lived for the last fifteen years.
Born Charlotte Ellen Cromie to Kate and Ken Cromie of Owosso. She graduated from Owosso High School and married Bruce J. Walker. Charlotte was married 61 years and enjoyed traveling. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Owosso. Charlotte retired from General Telephone Co. where she was a repair rep for over 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bruce J. Walker; son Brian J. Walker of Harrison; daughter Linda M. Walker Texter Selecky of Marquette; great-granddaughter Samantha; sister Barbara Cromie Roberts; brothers-in-law Robert Walker, Harvey Walker, Melvin Shuster, Tom Arnold and Ken Roberts; niece Donna Hall; and nephew Mike Shuster.
She is survived by sisters Carol Cromie Shuster of Henderson and Mary Cromie Arnold of Illinois; brother David Cromie (Jodeen Willet) of Iowa; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Charlotte will be laid to rest next to her husband in Park Cemetery in Marquette.
