Age 90, of Bancroft, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
He was born April 13, 1930, the son of Ralph and Maretta (McDowell) Cottenham.
Forest graduated from Durand High School in 1950 and the same year, in November, he married Virginia Nickels and they had just celebrated 70 years together.
Forest served in the Navy Reserve and then the Army. Then he worked for Grand Trunk Western Railroad for 42 years, retiring in 1992.
He was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge and played the button accordion at the Jamborees. Forest and Virginia loved to dance, which is how they met.
He is survived by his wife Virginia; son Forest Jr., of Bancroft; daughter Denise (David) Moody of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Norma) Cottenham; sisters-in-law Helen Henige and Dorothy Smith; brother-in-law Leo Nickels; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Harvey and niece Cindy Cottenham.
Donations are suggested to the Bancroft Congregational Church.
There will be a private family funeral with burial at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
