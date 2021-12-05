Burton Dean Fox

Age 88, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2021, in Surprise, Arizona. His final hours were spent with his daughters and their families.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Grace Bible Church, 201 Michigan Ave, Owosso, with military honors following service. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral and one hour prior to service Saturday. Final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Burton was born on May 27, 1933, in Manton, the son of Howard and Eva (Bechtel) Fox. He graduated from Manton Consolidated High School in 1951. He married his wife, Ella, on May 16, 1954, a marriage that lasted 64 years.
Burton served in the United States Army from 1952 until his retirement in 1973. His overseas assignments included Japan, South Korea, Okinawa, and Vietnam. During the Vietnam War, he played an integral part in maintaining secure communications between the field of operations and Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and campaign ribbons.
Following his retirement from the army, he worked for the American Sterilizer Company, servicing hospital operating room equipment, retiring after fifteen years, after which he started his own business, Shiawassee Specialized Services, which he operated for nineteen years.
Burton retired for good at the age of 74. Burton loved his hometown, and was actively involved in city government, serving on the Owosso City Planning Commission from 1991 to 1994, and from 2008 to 2010. He was elected to the Owosso City Council in 1994 and again in 2010, serving until he resigned in 2018 to care for his ailing wife.
Burton was also an ordained pastor, partnering with Ella in a prison ministry, sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ to prisoners throughout Michigan. Burton continued his faithful service until the spring of 2020.
Burton loved people and golf. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at Lance’s Bakery, holding court at the round table in the corner. At 87, he and his partner made it to the golf league championship match.
Burton is survived by his sons Gary (Jennifer) Fox and Michael (Michelle) Fox; daughters Christina (Randy) Badgero and Sharlene (Edward) Fleming; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as many other family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Ella; parents Howard and Eva Fox; and sisters Beverly, Carolyn, and Marita. Burton was a kind man, loving husband and father, and a faithful servant of his Lord Jesus Christ. He lived a long and fulfilled life.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the Shiawassee Firefighter Memorial, a not-for-profit created by Burton to honor the memory of firefighters in Shiawassee County. Donations can be sent to PO Box 1606, Owosso, MI 48867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.