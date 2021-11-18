Loving mother, stepmother, daughter, stepdaughter, grandmother, sister and aunt, age 64, of Maryville, Tennessee, formerly of Owosso, went to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. She was surrounded by her family.
The family will celebrate Shannon’s beautiful life at a later date.
Shannon was born May 3, 1957, in Owosso, the daughter of Leslie Elliott Zimmerman and Deborah Elaine Gorte.
Shannon graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1981.
Family and special friends were Shannon’s life, and she loved to spend as much time with them as possible. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, siblings, nieces and nephews, and her friends very much.
Shannon married the love of her life, Robert Lewis McAndrew, in Sheffield Lake, Ohio, May 2, 2003.
Shannon worked at Matthew House in Owosso for more than 20 years as the group home manager and was a Scentsy consultant for the last five years.
Shannon is survived by her daughter April Hankinson; son Robert (Sandi) Hankinson; daughters Breanne (Seth) Bowen and Aryn McAndrew; stepchildren Joanne Farrell, Brian McAndrew, Daniel McAndrew and Robert McAndrew Jr.; seven grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; and many very special friends.
Shannon was predeceased by her husband Robert McAndrew, mother Deborah Elaine Gorte and father Leslie Elliott Zimmerman.
