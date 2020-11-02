Muriel E. Clark

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso. There will be a private family service Wednesday.
Muriel was born on Dec. 16, 1932, in Owosso to William and Rhea (Snidecor) Breining, Sr. She attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1951. On Aug. 7, 1954, she married Clyde “Diz” Clark, in Owosso.
Muriel was a stay-at-home mom for a number of years before working at Owosso Public Schools administration building as a secretary for 18 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Owosso where she was a church liaison for Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee.
Mrs. Clark is survived by her children: Brian (Sue) Clark, Greg (Yvette) Clark, Pam (Don) Giffei, Kirk Clark, Scott (Melissa) Clark, Chris (Linda) Clark and Jan McCrumb; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Vivian Breining and Dana Breining; brother-in-law Jim (Louise) Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years, C. Diz Clark; two brothers and three sisters.
Memorial contributions given in Muriel’s name are suggested to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.