Age 77, of Chesaning, formerly of Henderson, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 25, 2020, from complications of dementia.
Carlita was born Dec. 31, 1942 in Owosso, the daughter of Oliver and Rosa (Runyan) Tattersall.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 30, at the funeral home. Only 50 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time because of the state executive order.
Carlita married John Hoornstra Sr. June 17, 1961, raised three children, was a devoted housewife and worked for a time as a seamstress specializing in alterations.
As a member of the Brady Wesleyan Church, she was active member in the choir and various outreach groups. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, crafting and tending to her various flower beds.
Carlita is survived by her children Ed Hoornstra (Karen) of Byron, Jim Hoornstra (LaDona) of Arizona and John Hoornstra Jr. (Jennifer) of Burt; six grandchildren; brother Gerald Tattersall of Henderson; sister-in-law Joann Tattersall of Durand; and many nieces and nephews.
Carlita was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 44 years, John Hoornstra Sr.; brothers Melvin, Kenny, Leonard, and LaVerne Tattersall; sisters Olive (Harry “Pete”) Dumond; and Kathryn (Ted) Somers.
In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy please consider donating to alz.org/gmc/donate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.