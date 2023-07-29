Roger Vernon Bahr

Age 91, of Byron, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. Per Roger’s request cremation has taken place and a service will be held at later date. Those desiring may make contributions to their local conservation organization.
Roger was born April 18, 1932 in Flint, the son of Vernon J. and Ruth L. (Cain) Bahr.
He was a graduate of Durand High School. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the US Army.
He married Vivian Beard February 29, 1956 in Angola, Ind.
Roger retired in 1980 from GM Buick Motors. He had resided in the Durand area his entire life. He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.
Surviving are: his wife of 67 years, Vivian; children, Sidney Bahr of Ohio, Joan Peacock of Corunna and Rhonda (John) Wineland of Corunna; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; four sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; a brother; and six cherished In-laws. Tributes can be posted at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
