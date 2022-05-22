Shannon E. Elliott

Age 28, of Owosso, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022.
Private family services have been held.
Shannon was born April 18, 1994 in Owosso, the daughter of Kevin and Diann (McCarthy) Elliott.
Shannon loved her daughters with all her heart. They meant everything to her. Shannon had a great passion for art and fashion and loved animals. She was a very spiritual person with a loving heart. We are going to miss her very much.
Shannon is survived by her parents; daughters Celeste and Aaliya; brother Sean (Heidi) Elliott; niece Saige; nephew Wyatt; grandmother Joyce Elliott; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandparents William and Theresa McCarthy and Curtis Elliott.
Memorial contributions can be made to donors’ choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.