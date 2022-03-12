Chester Lafie ‘Chet’ Lockwood

Age, 77, of Perrinton, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, while working at the family cabin in northern Michigan.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14 at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie with the Rev. Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will follow at Ford Cemetery.
Chester was born in St. Johns on November 29, 1944, the son of Lafie and Eleanor (McDiarmid) Lockwood. He graduated from Ashley High School with the class of 1963 and earned a bachelors in sociology from the University of Michigan. Chet proudly served his country in the United States Marines.
On June 29, 1968, Chet married Linda Susan Teets in Owosso. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage.
Chet was very devoted to his family, especially his wife, son and grandkids. He was always a faithful supporter of his grandkids’ sporting events. He wanted to continue his legacy by helping build the family cabin in northern Michigan to pass on his love of hunting, cutting wood, boating and time outdoors to his family.
Chet’s favorite hobby was “helping the Michigan Lottery Commission fix the roads” by faithfully playing Keno with friends.
Chet coached Little League baseball and proudly bragged of his team winning the league championship every season that he coached. He was an inspector for the Department of Corrections for 28 years prior to his retirement in 1996. In 1992, he and Linda moved to Rainbow Lake and loved offering his property for his family and friends to enjoy.
Chet is survived by his wife Linda, son Randall (Christine) Lockwood of Sunfield, granddaughter Madison Lockwood, and grandson Caden Lockwood. He is also survived by sisters Janis LaVonne (Kelvin) Price and Pamela (Timothy) McKinley; and many nieces and nephews.
Chet was preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Gallant, father Lafie Lockwood, brother Thomas Lockwood, sister Darlene Lockwood, sister-in-law Sharon (Larry) Crim and niece Tracey Thayer.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
