Age 58, of Livonia, formerly of Owosso, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021.
Cherished husband of Diane for 19 years. Loving father of Amanda Moore. Dearest brother of Sue Markowitz, Rebecca Kroske, Greg Kroske, Nancy Tucker, Kelly (Steve) Hollister and brother-in-law of John (Cindy) Sprader and Susan (Bob) Ellerman. Also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 13, at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel, 36100 Five Mile Road in Livonia (east of Levan).
Funeral services will take place at noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.