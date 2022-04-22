Joseph A. Friess

Loving husband, father, grandpa and friend.
Age 64, of Lennon, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family and loved ones Thursday, April 21, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. with Mr. Fritz Friess officiating.
Joseph was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Owosso, the son of Alfred and Donelta (Garside) Friess.
He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1975. He married the love of his life Cheri Coulter in Owosso on June 20, 2013.
Joseph enjoyed shooting pool with the guys and listening to music, especially rock and roll. He loved to travel to Florida, where he and Cheri would spend six months out of the year. Joseph loved to spend time with his friends and family and have his two sidekicks at his side, Winston and Gizmo, who will always hold a special place in his heart.
Joseph worked as a truck driver for Cartage and Marks Paving for several years.
Joseph is survived by his wife Cheri Friess; children Joleen Friess (John Lindley), Joseph II (Courtenay) Friess and Zach (Tiffany) Friess; stepchildren Ryan Van Pelt, Wayne (Lana) Van Pelt and Amber Van Pelt (James Ritch); several grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers Fritz (Kathy) Friess, Russ (Cathy) Friess, Doug (Dana) Friess and Bill (Penny) Friess; sister Debbie Baur; along with several other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father Alfred Friess and mother Donelta Friess.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
