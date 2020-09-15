Age 60, of Royston, Georgia passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia.
Mr. Graham was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Owosso, son of William Adair Graham and Jane Elizabeth Gerding Graham.
He was a general manager having worked at HEHR International for 32 years and was currently employed by the city of Royston Water Department. He was of the Methodist faith. He was an avid Michigan Wolverine fan. Go Blue!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Thomas Graham and baby William Graham.
Survivors include his wife Lisa Ann Horton Graham; sons Bradley Adair Graham (Bridget) and Brady Aaron Graham (Alayna Downey), both of Royston, Georgia; daughter Brooke Allison Bryson (Justin Eavenson) of Carnesville, Georgia; grandchildren Boston Graham, Baylee Graham, Layden Bryson, Talan Bryson, Olen Eavenson and Ellie Eavenson; and sisters Debra Aldrich (Ron), Bonnie Bliss (Craig) and Dina Harding (Jack) all of Chesaning.
Memorial services will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
