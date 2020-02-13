Lisa Marie (Chard) Smith

Age 64, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Services will take place at a later date.
Lisa was born April 14, 1955, in Detroit, the daughter of Charles and Edna Chard.
Lisa graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1973.
She married her husband Delbert Smith in Owosso in 1984.
Lisa spent 25 years employed with Memorial Healthcare.
She was an avid bowler, a member of the 600 Club and played softball. Lisa loved watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, but everyone knew she loved her Spartans.
Lisa leaves her husband Delbert; daughters Jenelle Fowler of Port Huron and Amanda Smith of Owosso; grandchildren Delaney and Jenna Fowler of Port Huron, and Hayze and Colton Frantz of Owosso; sister Judy (Steve) Springsdorf of Torch Lake; brother Charles Chard of Morrice; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Edna and brother Dale Chard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.