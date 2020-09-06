Lucille Irene Lowrie

Age 94, of Morrice, passed away at Memorial Healthcare Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Private family funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. Masks are required.
Lucille was born Aug. 5, 1926, in Dansville, the daughter of Edward and Lottie Mae (Turrell) Meirndorf. She graduated from Dansville High School and on March 30, 1945 she married Harold Lowrie. He predeceased her March 21, 1980.
Lucille was a farmer and homemaker, taking care of her family. Lucille was an active member in her community and left a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She dedicated 60 years to the Girl Scouts, spending 26 years a director of Crooked River Day Camp. She was the leader of numerous Girls Scout troops, as well a neighborhood and cookie chairwoman.
She was a member of the Morrice United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women, for which she was known as the “Biscuit Lady” for her homemade biscuits at the salad luncheons. She enjoyed the time she spent at the Morrice Elementary School, assisting students with reading and considered them her own family.
Lucille served on the Shiawassee Council on Aging board and prepared and served lunches at the Morrice Senior Center until “retiring” at the age of 90.
Lucille was not only a matriarch to her family, but to the entire community.
Lucille is survived by her children John William (Sharon) Lowrie of Morrice, Charles Vernon (Christine) Lowrie of Ann Arbor, Barbara Jean Cummings of Owosso, Bette Ann (Dennis) DeBar of Bancroft, Arnold Ray Lowrie of Brighton and Cindy Lee (Del) Wood of Morrice; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Harold, four brothers, four sisters, grandson Matthew DeBar and son-in-law John Cummings.
Memorials are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society or the Girl Scouts. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
