Verlyn J. ‘Skip’ Drake Jr.

Age 72, of Manton, formerly of Morrice, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Autumnwood.
He was born Feb. 7, 1950, to Verlyn J. and Donna Mae (Bennett) Drake Sr. in Owosso. He attended Morrice High School. Verlyn entered into marriage with the former Rebecca Lynn Salgat on July 22, 1978. He spent his career working for General Motors until his time of retirement, then he worked for Traverse City Area Public Schools. In his spare time, he could often be found outside riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was a lifetime retired member of the Iron Wheels Motorcycle Club. Verlyn loved his pet dogs. He cherished the time spent with his family.
Verlyn is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Rebecca Drake, of Manton; children Heather Lee (Corey) Palmer of Grandville, Bridget Lee (Carlos) Guerra of Huntington Woods and Gregory Dale (Monica) Drake of Lansing; grandchildren Isabel Guerra, Ava Guerra, Claira Palmer and Emery Palmer; sister Suzanne Kay (Jack) Wood; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joanne Mae Laing.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at noon Wednesday, July 27, with visitation held two hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at hitesman-holdship.com. The family is being served by Hitesman-
Holdship Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.