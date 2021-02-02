Harold ‘Harry’ Ermal Collard

Age 89, passed away at Bay View Nursing Home in Bradenton, Florida, Jan. 27, 2021.
Harry was born March 21, 1931, in Owosso the son of Ermal and Mildred (Rathburn) Collard. He graduated from Owosso High School and served in the Korean War.
In 1963, he married Joan Hill. They owned Lil’ House of Carpet in Fenton until retiring to Palmetto, Florida. He spent his days fishing while he was able.
He will be greatly missed by: wife Joan; children Rick (Piri) Collard, Tracy (George) Pellett, Michael (Helena) Collard and Michael (Candi) Jordan; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, daughter Cheryl Trewhella, and sons Tom and Mark Jordan.
Private family funeral services will be conducted. Public visitation with social distancing restrictions will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
