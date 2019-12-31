Age 94, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at The Meadows.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Deane Wyllys officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Russell was born July 28, 1925, in Copemish, the son of Andrew and Nancy (Blair) Osborne. He graduated from Copemish High School with the class of 1943 and earned a BSME degree from Indiana Institute of Technology. He proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 9th Armored Division — from Belgium to Czechoslovia — and served in Korea, landing at Inchon fall of 1950.
He married Gweneth Swaidner in Huntington, Indiana, March 21, 1948. she predeceased him Sept. 16, 2010.
Russ was a member of the First United Methodist Church and American Legion Osborne-Reed Post 57. He was an active member of Owosso Kiwanis Club, with which he had 32 years of perfect attendance, as well as being a past president.
He headed up the project to build the Kiwanis baseball field off of Oakwood Ave, two pavilions and walkway bridges at Gerald Colamer Park, and was active with Kiwanis Village from 1979 until the past few years.
Russ was also a past member of Research Scientist of America (RESA) and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)
Russ was employed by Cities Service Research and Development Company from 1949 to 1962, Clark Equipment Test Laboratory from 1962 to 1963 and was owner/operator of the local Texaco distributorship from 1963 until his retirement.
He is survived by his sons George (Johnette) Osborne and Kenneth Osborne; grandchildren John (Brandi) Osborne, Clinton Osborne and Samantha (Kyle) Nesbit; great-grandchildren Andrew Osborne, Thomas Osborne and Kamryn Nesbit; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Gweneth, son Dewayne Osborne, daughter-in-law Anita Osborne, a sister and four brothers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
