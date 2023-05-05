Hazel Mae Seelhoff

Age 90, of St. Johns, formerly of Ovid, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Smith Family Funeral Homes — Houghton Chapel, Ovid, with the Rev. Scott Seelhoff officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Ovid, at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, and also from 11 a.m. until the service Monday, at the funeral home.
Hazel was born in Duplain Township, Michigan on Oct. 13, 1932, the daughter of Alton and Ellen (Robinson) Thompson. She graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1950. Hazel married Dale Hinkle on June 30, 1951, and he passed away on Aug. 22, 1989. Hazel married Donald W. Seelhoff on June 16, 1991, at her daughter’s home in Ovid.
They were blessed with 28 years of marriage prior to his passing on Feb. 2, 2020.
Hazel first worked for Montgomery Ward in Owosso. In 1966, she started driving bus for Ovid-Elsie and thereafter was the supervisor for 28 years. After retirement, she worked with Osgood Funeral Home in Ovid.
Hazel enjoyed trips to the casino with her family and friends. She also loved her time at the lake. Most of all, Hazel loved spending time with her family. She was a superfan to her great-grandchildren and supported them in all of their activities.
She is survived by her daughters Vickie and Dan Csapos of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Tracy and Kerry Cole of Laingsburg; stepsons Donald and Wendy Seelhoff Jr. of Hopkins, and Thomas and Karen Seelhoff of Owosso; sister-in-law Shirley and Gaylord Long of Elsie; grandchildren Derek Csapos, Erin (Derek) Cuthbert and Dayna Bancroft; great-grandchildren Cora, Logan and Mason Csapos, Camren and Karigann Cuthbert and Tyler and Joey and Michael Bancroft; step-grandchildren Lindsay (Aaron) Pumfery, Ryan (Samantha) Seelhoff, Donald (Casandra) Seelhoff III and Daniel (Krista) Seelhoff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Dale Hinkle and Donald Seelhoff; sister Georgia Wakefield; brothers Louis Thompson, Lyle Thompson and Cecil “Pete” Thompson; and stepson Richard “Rick” Seelhoff.
Memorials may be made to the Ovid-Elsie Sports Boosters.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes — Houghton Chapel, Ovid.
