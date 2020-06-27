Age 94, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday. Masks are required for Mass at St. Paul and St. Joseph
Lorraine was born Nov. 11, 1925, in Detroit; the daughter of Paul and Mary (Grajewski) Kusch.
She graduated from St. Catherine’s Catholic School in June of 1944.
Lorraine was employed by the Navy during WWII, and later by the Veterans Administration in Detroit. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
On Feb. 7, 1953, she and Fred Dingwall were married at St. Catherine’s Church in Detroit.
Lorraine and Fred traveled yearly from 1960 until the winter months of 1986 to Hemet, California. She and Fred enjoyed each other’s company. Lorraine also enjoyed her time golfing in a league at Owosso Country Club.
Lorraine is survived by her husband; sister-in-law, Betty Kusch; and niece Janet Klein.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Raymond Kusch, sister Marie Kusch, and Dorothy Barthal.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
