Lance Ellenberg

Age 59, of Owosso, made his journey home to the Lord Monday, May 18, 2020, after a courageous and heroic battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Per the current state executive order, all services will be limited to immediate family.
Lance was born in Owosso Feb. 21, 1961.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1979 and earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Baker College in Owosso.
Our town’s local history fascinated Lance, so he spent many years involved with the Owosso Historical Commission. Lance’s creative talents led him to become a board member on the Shiawassee Arts Council until his resignation secondary to early-onset Alzheimer’s.
He ran his own successful house painting business for many years, but his true calling came with the opening of Lance’s Bakery in Owosso. His passion for baking and his love for his customers made the bakery an important community establishment, which he cherished.
During this sorrowful time, we must remind ourselves how very fortunate we all were to have shared our lives with Lance. A devoted and loving husband, stepfather, loyal friend, dear son and sibling, Lance navigated this world in the manner of a gentle soul. A simple and considerate man that found joy and happiness in each day, his fortune lied in his compassion for all of us. He never reveled in his accomplishments, but felt his triumphs were ours.
Lance had the power to inspire sincerity in others, which made him well loved by those who crossed paths with him. His head and heart worked in harmony to achieve his unique human potential. What a wonderful life it was. Though its length was short, the depth of his life was profound. And that’s what matters.
The final pathway of his journey home was a blessed one made easier through the compassion and expertise of his neurologist, Dr. Cara Leahy, and her staff. A true treasure in our community, Memorial Healthcare Hospice treated Lance with the utmost respect, concern and dignity.
Ashley Bennett from Care N Assist, made each day Lance’s best day. Lance always felt that Paul Hill, his best friend, was a blessing to him. Paul’s care for Lance throughout this disease was its own blessing. Vicki Kiger passed on her wisdom in following this Alzheimer’s pathway.
And, finally, to Sharon Kimble, a true living angel. She had the strength of an eagle and the spirit of God within her with each day she helped in Lance’s care. As Lance always felt community was important, it took a small community of dear souls to aid in his care these past 21/2 years.
In this time of COVID-19, where our heroes are those that wear masks, I will say that, without any mask, Lance was my own superhero. May you rest well and smile.
Lance is survived by his dear wife Jennifer; stepchildren Maddy and Grace Horwitz of Miami, Florida, and Trevor Castle-Horwitz of Chicago; mother Connie Ellenberg of Owosso; brothers Erick (Tracey) Ellenberg of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Craig (Laura) Ellenberg of Owosso; nephews Devin and Maxwell (BreAnn) Ellenberg of Owosso and Rowen Ellenberg of Appleton; great-niece Reagan Ellenberg; aunt Pam Carlson of Owosso; and other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Beatrice Ellenberg, and Clifford and Josephine Poirer; father Ronald; infant brother Timothy Ellenberg; and Uncle Van Carlson.
Donations in Lance’s memory are suggested to the Shiawassee Arts Council, Shiawassee Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
