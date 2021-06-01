Anthony ‘Tony’ Sovis Jr.

Age 82, of Montrose, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at McLaren-Flint.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Montrose with the Rev. Jonathan Perrotta officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. and military honors to follow.
Anthony was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Owosso, the son of Anthony and Helen (Kleinedler) Sovis.
He graduated from St. Paul High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army Company B 2nd Medium Tank Battalion 1st Cavalry.
Tony was a member of the Knights of Columbus, third degree. He loved camping with his wife, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed cooking, dancing, gardening and watching western movies. Tony took pride and joy in his cars, especially his ’57 Chevy Impala. He never learned to read music so he played his accordion by ear and recorded the polka music he played on CDs for his family. More than anything, Tony was a family man and he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He married Eloise Sovis at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Oct. 11, 1997.
Tony was a lifelong farmer and co-owner of Venice Septic Tank Company.
He is survived by his wife Eloise; children Paula Burtch, Joan (Jeff) Brands, Lorraine (Greg) Anderson, Jane (Brent) West and Shelli Burkhardt; grandchildren Brianna Burtch, Morgan and Justin Mausolf, Cameron Brands, Ian Anderson, Erika (Robert) Sumbera, James and Jamie West, Shane and Autumn West, and Lauren Burkhardt; great-grandchildren Brexleigh Sumbera, Jalen West, Julionna West, Emma West, Mason West, Tegan West and Cyrus West; and other loving family and friends.
Tony was predeceased by his parents, sister Helen Malik and brothers-in-law Chet Grifka and Jim Bull.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Foundation for the Blind.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
