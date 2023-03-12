Steve F. Janicek Jr.Husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend

Age 85, of Corunna, passed away peacefully Friday, March 10, 2023 at his home, with his wife by his side.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with The Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary being prayed at 7, and again one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday.

