Steve F. Janicek Jr.Husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend

Age 85, of Corunna, passed away peacefully Friday, March 10, 2023 at his home, with his wife by his side.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with The Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary being prayed at 7, and again one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday.
Steve was born Nov. 25, 1937 in Owosso, the son of Steve and Monica (Klco) Janicek Sr.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1956. He proudly served in the United States Army.
Steve was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was involved with numerous societies, including Jr. Livestock, 4-H, Agricultural Society, Farm Bureau, FFA and Knights of Columbus.
He took pride in watching and supporting his grandchildren’s activities.
He married his sweetheart Janet Vogl in Owosso on Oct. 21, 1961.
Steve was a hardworking man. He worked at GM for over 32 years and spent his life farming.
Steve is survived by his wife of 61 years; sons Todd (Julie Minton) Janicek, Gregg (Kellie) Janicek, Patrick (Kim) Janicek, and Scott (Hattie) Janicek; grandchildren Stephen, Drew (Katherine), Taylor, Jocelyn, Bryce (Maria), Grant, Trevor and Caitlyn; great-grandchildren Sam, Harper, Emma, Brantley and Stevielyn; sister Anita (Donald) Morris; along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Edward Janicek.
Memorial contributions should be directed to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Autism Speaks or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.