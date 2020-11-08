Jacqualine ‘Jackie’ Marie (Welch) Monroe

A loving sister, aunt and friend passed from her earthly life on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 67. Jackie was born Sept. 7, 1953, in Perry, to Vernon Michael Welch and Marjorie Jean (Butterworth) Welch.
She graduated from Perry High School in 1971. She loved her pets, arts, crafts, and designing jewelry. Her favorite time of the year was Thanksgiving and Christmas when family gathered. She took great U.S. Navy pride, military in service to her country, fond memories of foreign travels, and visits to ports of call with shipmates.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, William “Bill” and Pauline Butterworth of Perry.
She is survived by two brothers and sister-in-law Randy and Sandy Welch of Denver, North Carolina, and Indian River, and William “Bill” Welch of Portland, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Because of COVID-19 and at the wishes of the family, no services are scheduled at this time. She is in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and in her “Mansion just over the hilltop!”
The family will be having a private celebration of life and burial in the future in Roselawn Cemetery in Perry.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you would give to the SPCA.
