Age 87, of Owosso, passed away, surrounded by his family, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Bennington Township.
Timothy was born on June 17, 1933, in Owosso; he was the seventh child of William Howard and Audley Agatha (Oakes) McCarthy.
On July 1, 1960, Timothy married Mary Ellen Boggs in Argentine and together they raised three children: Cindy, Gregory, and Timi.
Timothy retired from General Motors after 25 years. He loved to entertain friends and family at his pavilion, dancing, country music and having fun. He also enjoyed camping with family and friends at Conners Flats on the Ausable River annually for the Michigan/Michigan State game. He also enjoyed spending time at his kids cabins in the summer.
Timothy is survived by his wife of 60 years, MaryEllen; children Cindy Malik, Gregory (Cindy) Nichols, and Timi (Rob) Klatt; grandchildren Amy (Dave) Brandt, Emmit (Heather) Keves, Heather Nichols, Joshua (Selah) Nichols, Nicholas (Shelby) Eva, Hannah Klatt, Olivia Klatt, Jamie Malik and Clinton Malik; great-grandchildren Dillin Keves, Kyleigh Frantz, Blake Keves, Weston Keves, and Keni Malik; great great-grandchildren Jaydin Swix, Nevaeh Mead and Brooklyn Mead; and twin sisters Janet (Fred) Balcom and Judy Mallery.
Timothy was predeceased by his parents and siblings John R. McCarthy, Joyce Ackerman, Peggy George, Patricia Huska, Clarence “Bud” McCarthy, William “Bill” McCarthy, and Don McCarthy.
The McCarthy family would like to extend their gratitude to Colleen Foster, Alesia Macklin, and Sara Parish, for the love and care that they gave Timothy.
Memorial contributions in Timothy’s name are suggested to The Care Team Hospice.
