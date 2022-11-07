Herbert Frederick ‘Bert’ Penhorwood

Age 85, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
A memorial service will be held in December 2022 at Christ Episcopal Church. Times will be announced. Final rest will be in the church yard of Holy Trinity Anglican Church on St. Joseph Island, Ontario.
Born Sept. 12, 1937 to Russell Thomas and Winifred (Kent) Penhorwood in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The first two years of his college career he attended the Sault branch of the Michigan College of Mining Technology commuting every day to Michigan by ferry. He completed his degree in electrical engineering at the Michigan College of Mining & Technology in Houghton, in 1960.
Bert moved to Owosso in 1960 to begin work at Universal Electric. He worked his entire career at Universal and advanced through the ranks serving as plant manager, director of engineering, and finally retiring as vice president in 1994. Bert also served as the Chairman of the Board for Chemical Bank.
Dec. 31, 1960, he married the love of his life, Antje “Anne” Liefhebber at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, the first wedding in the church his father Russell designed and built. When he and Anne settled in Owosso they became involved members of Christ Episcopal Church. Bert served the church over the years as a vestry member, organ tuner, and head of the budget committee.
Bert was someone who could build or fix almost anything. It started in his youth with Heathkit electronics kits and a gunsmithing business shared with his brother-in-law Donald Callahan. In the 1960s he assembled a Schober Theater organ kit and taught himself to play. A hobby he continued well into his retirement. In his retirement, he took up woodworking and built many pieces of beautiful furniture. He was an exceptional teacher and mentor and eagerly shared his knowledge and skills with his son and grandsons.
He also liked a good joke. His sister Edith and brother-in-law Donald were avid wildlife watchers often seeing moose, bear and deer across the small lake at their northern Ontario retirement home. One morning they awoke to a flock of pink flamingos on the far side of the lake. Bert canoed across the lake the previous evening to plant a flock of pink plastic flamingos to spice up their wildlife viewing.
Bert is survived by his wife Anne; son Ian Kent (Maggie) Penhorwood of Ypsilanti; grandsons Reilly Thomas Penhorwood and Taylor Morgan Penhorwood; sisters Bentley Marie Egglesfield of Desbarats, Ontario, Edith Callahan of Hilton Beach, Ontario and Wendy Gray of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario; sister-in-law Tineke (Peter) van der Loo of Heel Limburg Netherlands; nephew Brian Egglesfield of Desbarats, Ontario; and other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Charles Egglesfield and Donald Callahan.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to Christ Episcopal Church, 120 Goodhue Street, Owosso, MI.
