Larry Dean Otto

Age 76, of Mayfield, Michigan passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Larry was born on Feb. 26, 1946 in Owosso to the late Alvin and Blanche (Parker) Otto. He married the love of his life Virginia “Gina” Sneed on Dec. 19, 1964, in Owosso. Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
In 1970, Larry began a lifelong career in the propane gas industry. He started with Norgas in Durand. Over the course of his career, Larry was a plant manager for many propane companies, he was the president of Northwest Energy, as well as president of the Michigan Propane Gas Association. Never really retiring, Larry most recently worked with Angus Energy.
His faith was the center of his life, he was a very active member of Kingsley United Methodist Church. Larry loved music, he played guitar and sung, his favorites were old country and Christian music. He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino and playing cards, especially poker night with the boys. Above all, spending time with his family was his greatest joy. He was a true “family man”, the glue that kept his big family close.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Gina; son Dean (Lisa) Otto; daughter Susan (Gene) Johnson; and seven grandchildren Jessica (Anthony) Hamilton, Lauren (Sean) Otto, Laine Otto, Erica (Bobby) Cook, Kayla (Stephen) Eisenhauer, Chris (Shawna) Johnson and Jenny (Rudy) Torres. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren Stanley, Jackson, Isabella, Aiden, Paisley, David, Melody, Dante, Enzo, Gabe, Hunter, Cheyenne and Aiden; as well as two brothers Bill (Barb) Otto and Jim (Kathy) Otto; and sister-in-law Joana (Frank) Fisher.
Larry’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Andy Riddle, Dr. Shilo Tackett, Munson Palliative and Hospice and dear friend, Colleen Wierman for their loving care.
A memorial service honoring Larry will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Kingsley United Methodist Church, 113 Blair St, Kingsley, Michigan, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. The Rev. Colleen Wierman will officiate.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial donation to Kingsley United Methodist Church, 113 Blair St., Kingsley, Michigan, 49649 or The Rock of Kingsley, 115 E. Blair St., Kingsley, MI 49649.
Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Larry’s family at his tribute page at reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
