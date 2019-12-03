Age 36, of Owosso, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Flint.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Jamie was born in St. Johns Jan. 22, 1983, the daughter of Michael Lee and Tammy Jo (Stanton) Rummell. She attended Montabella High School.
Jamie was a wild and free spirit who enjoyed her time working with the elderly. She also enjoyed landscaping and anything outdoors. She loved her daughter/best friend Audra Mai more than life itself. And those who knew Jamie knew her larger-than-life personality that needs no explanation.
Jamie is survived by her father Michael and Mary Rummell of Owosso; daughter Audra Mai Pallick of Owosso; brother Timmy and Christina Stanton of Blanchard; sister Shelbie Rummell of Owosso; nieces Taiylor and Torri Evans of Crystal; nephews Timmy Rummell of Crystal, Carter Rummell of Owosso and Jackson Stanton of Blanchard; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother Tammy Rummell; grandparents Richard Rummell, Reba Rummell and Charles Brumit; sister Casie Rummell; and uncles John Grinnell, Steve Corp and Jim Lennon.
Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.