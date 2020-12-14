John R. ‘Jack’ Dunn

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Edington officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service Wednesday.
Jack was born June 17, 1933, in Chicago, the son of Frank and Rosanna (Savage) Dunn.
He graduated from Cheboygan High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in education and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Jack was a member of the Michigan Educational Association, National Educational Association, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Foley Elks Club.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife Annie, reading, dancing and spending winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Most of all, Jack looked forward to time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Jack married Annie Bosnack in Owosso Sept. 27, 1958.
He retired in 1994 from Corunna Middle School after 30 years as a social studies and math teacher.
Jack is survived by his wife Annie; sons Christopher (Lori) Dunn, Paul Dunn and Jeffrey (Ann) Dunn; daughter-in-law Angela Dunn; grandchildren Adam (Jessica), Kyle (Jocylen), Ryan, Alexandra, Austin (Julia), Paige, AJ, Chase, Eli, Olivia and Sarah; four great-grandchildren; amd other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, son Michael and sister Mary Lou Hauk.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.